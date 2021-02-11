BE A BIG
Imagine if every child fulfilled their potential.
You can make all the difference in a vulnerable child’s life. As a volunteer Big, you can start a Little on the path to big things. For just a few hours a month, you can give a Little the invaluable gift of your friendship. Play sports together. Go on a hike. Read books. Go out for ice cream. Or just give some advice and inspiration.
Become A Big Today
You have the opportunity to help shape a child’s future. Get in touch with us today, and begin the first step of making a difference.
APPLY
Check out what it means to be a Big, then complete our application form and provide references.
INTERVIEW
Interview with us, either in-person or online, then undergo a standard background check.
ORIENTATION
Learn about our programs as you complete pre-match training to prepare to be a great Big.
CONNECT
Meet your Little, and with ongoing support from our staff, get ready to make wonderful memories.
If you have questions about being a Big or want more information about the BBBS program, please submit your contact information here, email us, or call us at 505-983-8360.
Ready to get started? Click the button below to complete the inquiry form, and a staff member will contact you about the next steps in the process.
Need More Information About Being a Big?
BIG BROTHERS NEEDED
Research shows that having the positive influence of a Big Brother makes a real difference in a boy’s life. So join the thousands of volunteers who give young boys someone to look up to. Whatever it is you enjoy, odds are you’ll enjoy it even more with your Little–and you’ll be making a life-changing impact.
Become a Big today and learn why so many Big Brothers say, “I get back so much more than I give.”
BIG SISTERS NEEDED
As a Big Sister, you can give a girl an opportunity to see beyond her everyday world and dream big. It’s good for your Little, as well as your community. And it can start with simply letting her enjoy the things you already love to do, but can grow into something bigger.
Being a Big Sister is one of the most enjoyable things you’ll ever do. Not to mention, one of the most fulfilling.
THREE WAYS TO BE A BIG
COMMUNITY-BASED
In our community-based program, Bigs and Littles “hang out” together for four to six hours a month, just doing things they already enjoy together.
They might watch a movie, play ball, go on a hike, or just spend time talking. Some Bigs meet their Littles on weekends. Others get together on weekdays. Each match is unique and works out a schedule, with parental consent, that works for them.
SCHOOL-BASED
Our school-based program is a great option for Bigs who prefer to meet with their Littles once a week at the Little’s school during the lunch hour.
Bigs and Littles and get together for lunch and then play games, go to the playground, work on homework, do crafts, or just spend time talking. It’s all about starting a friendship, providing guidance, and inspiring Littles to reach their potential.
VIRTUAL
In our virtual mentoring program, we encourage Bigs and Littles to communicate and “hang out” virtually.
They might play games, cook, read, do a project together, or tell jokes via Facetime, Zoom, the BBBS app, or other platforms. Matches may also choose more traditional means of staying connected such as sending letters or postcards, texting, or chatting on the phone. Matches might meet strictly on a virtual basis or a mixture of virtual and in-person meetings, depending on everyone’s comfort level and government mandates. Are you concerned that you aren’t tech-savvy? No worries! The staff of Big Brothers Big Sisters is happy to help you get connected.
